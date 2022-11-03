Janhvi Kapoor gives boho vibes in multicoloured dress

MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor who is busy promoting her film ‘Mili’, looked ethereal in top and skirt co-ord set. She was recently snapped at Sun and Sand in Juhu for her upcoming film promotions
The ‘Dhadak’ actor was seen wearing a beautiful multicoloured bralette and skirt.
She wore a blue neckpiece and statement accessories to match the bohemian vibe of her outfit.
For the makeup, Janhvi opted for a subtle makeup look and kept her tresses open to increase the chic quotient.
All smiles as she twirled in her dress.
The 25-year-old actor was seen having a fun banter with the paps and obliged fan for a picture.
'Mili' is touted to be a survivor-thriller film and is an official Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie 'Helen'. The film marks Janhvi's first professional collaboration with her father Boney Kapoor.
