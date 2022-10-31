Halloween: Katrina Kaif dresses up as Harley Quinn, check pics

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif decided to go all Harley Quinn for Halloween! Ahead of her upcoming film 'Phone Bhoot' release, Katrina posted her Halloween look on Instagram. In the photos, Katrina could be seen channelling a fun, quirky makeover as Harley.

Harley Quinn is a character portrayed by Margot Robbie in DC movie 'Suicide Squad'. Katrina came really close to the original Harley Quinn style, sporting everything from famous blonde ponytails to an eclectic mix of blue and pink eyeshadow.

She paired her striped shorts with a pink top and a transparent jacket with frills in funky colours on the sleeves.

In one of the pictures, she also had the signature baseball bat on her shoulders and flashed a wicked grin. Fun, chunky accessories elevated her Harley Quinn avatar.