Birthday special: 5 times Aditi Rao Hydari slayed in style

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Aditi Rao Hydari is known as one of the most beautiful actors in the film industry. She made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Delhi-6’ in which she was seen in a supporting role. Post that she was in superhit films like ‘Padmaavat’, ‘Rockstar’, ‘Murder 3’, ‘Khoobsurat’ etc. As the actor turns 36 today, take a look at the 5 times she stunned everyone with her gorgeous looks.
Aditi looked stunning in this pink saree with an ornate blouse. Her saree, which is minimalistic with small golden motifs, enhances her 'desi-girl' vibe. She completed her look with a beautiful neckpiece and jhumkas.
The 'Padmaavat' actor looked elegant in Anita Dongre's printed lehenga. She completed her look with a sleeveless blouse, a full skirt, and a matching dupatta. Her lehenga was decorated with custom red designs.
As they say ‘Nothing can go wrong with black’ and Aditi proves the point as she looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black cut-out dress without sleeves.
The ‘Murder 3’ actor slayed the lady-boss look when she opted for an all-pink pantsuit. She kept her hair open and makeup heavy.
Aditi looked gorgeous in the zebra-patterned lehenga paired up with heavy earrings and nude makeup.
