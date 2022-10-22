Grooming tips for men

Finishing touches

This is not a night club party scene, there will be lights everywhere. All the little details will show and will be highlighted. Get a quick mani-pedi for cleaner nails and softer touches. And pick a fragrance that lasts the entire day.



This is no ordinary time. Apart from the usual workload, there is shopping and decorating the house and buying gifts and making plans with your loved ones. Instead of adding skin care and hair care as another task on your to-do list, make an appointment with your nearest barbershop. For those of you who live in Bombay, your task is much easier. The Lair Man has everything you need under one roof - hair, beard, nails, skin and every day massages.