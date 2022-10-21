Take cue from these B'wood celebs to glam up your Deepavali look

NEW DELHI: Deepavali is one of the most awaited festivals every year. Cards parties, ‘laddoos’, ‘mithai’, and lights unite one and all on the occasion.
Another thing that people look forward to or put in a lot of thought into is their outfit. With latest trends, new collections, people often find a hard time finding their ‘perfect Deepavali outfit’.
If you are also having a tough time deciding what you can wear on the occasion, fret no more ladies! We’ve some Bollywood divas in their traditional best, serving the best festive looks you can definitely take inspiration from!
Hands down the best ethnic look! Like Kriti, you can also splash some regal touch with a gold, embellished saree. You can draw inspiration from her if you plan on looking like someone who’s come straight out of a Persian fairy tale!
A black saree never goes wrong! This look oozes chic and timeless at the same time. A plain black saree with heavy kohl eyes is a classic look you can opt for this Diwali.
Ruffles are very in this season and added with a touch of shimmer and embroidery like Sara’s, you have a sure shot at being the talk of the party!
If you aren’t planning to wear a saree this year, then you can easily go for an Anarkali. Pooja here is seen wearing a pink Tarun Tahiliani design. Embellished around the plunging neckline, the Anarkali set looks like something the royals would wear.
You can always go for florals if you don’t want to wear a heavy outfit. A fresh, summery floral lehenga isn’t just meant for weddings but is also capable of being the perfect Deepavali outfit.
