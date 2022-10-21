Take cue from these B'wood celebs to glam up your Deepavali look

NEW DELHI: Deepavali is one of the most awaited festivals every year. Cards parties, ‘laddoos’, ‘mithai’, and lights unite one and all on the occasion.

Another thing that people look forward to or put in a lot of thought into is their outfit. With latest trends, new collections, people often find a hard time finding their ‘perfect Deepavali outfit’.

If you are also having a tough time deciding what you can wear on the occasion, fret no more ladies! We’ve some Bollywood divas in their traditional best, serving the best festive looks you can definitely take inspiration from!