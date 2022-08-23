Kareena, Varun, Arjun Kapoor, Hrithik spotted: check outfits

NEW DELHI: Monday was a busy day for our celebrities. Many of our favourite stars were out and about in B-town, looking their casual best.
See who was spotted where:
Bebo sported her casual best as she dined at a pan-Asian restaurant in Bandra on Monday. She wore an easy-breezy orange shirt with white pants. She also carried a Dior side bag.
Varun Dhawan looked quite fit and athletic in a pink T-shirt and shorts as he stepped out in the city on Monday.
Arjun Kapoor was spotted visiting Krome studio in Bandra. He also kept in casuals in a printed shirt layered over a grey T-shirt and joggers.
Hrithik Roshan was spotted exiting a theatre in Juhu with Director Siddharth Anand. Hrithik and Siddharth collaborated for 'Bang Bang' in 2014 and are working together again.
