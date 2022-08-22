Kiara Advani slays in white attire, snapped at Krome Studio

One of the most well-known female actors in Bollywood's glitzy scene is Kiara Advani. In 2014, she made her acting debut in the film Fugly. She only came to national attention through her standout performance in the 2016 movie MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. This year, Kiara has had two successful box office releases, including the family drama JugJugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan and the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan.