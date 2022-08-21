Rakul Preet Singh exudes charm in pink dress

She matched her outfit with statement silver earrings and nude-coloured heels.

Her dewy makeup with bright lips and open hair increase her chic quotient.

The ‘Cuttputli’ trailer was launched on Saturday. The film stars Akshay Kumar alongside Rakul Preet Singh. The movie is set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from September 2 onwards.

In the movie, Akshay plays the role of Arjan Sethi, the dutiful sub-inspector who took an oath to keep the people of Kasauli safe. However, fate has other plans as the killer strikes from the shadows of terror, leaving behind no trace of evidence, except a body.

The film’s plot follows the small town cop in his pursuit of the person behind serial killings plaguing Kasauli. Intrigued by the recurring pattern of the murders, Sethi embarks on a thrilling roller coaster ride where he seeks to find the link between the murders and the face behind them. During his investigations, the murderer’s presence rings closer to home as his life, family, and love face the killer’s ire in a twisted turn of fate.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Pooja Entertainment, the film has been directed by Ranjit M Tewari. ‘Cuttputli’ also stars Sargun Mehta and Chandrachur Singh in pivotal roles.

The 31-year-old actor is quite active on social media, where she has a sizable fan base. Her fans can’t get enough of the Bollywood diva, who is frequently seen sharing images and videos of herself and her loved ones on social media.

Recently, Rakul Preet was featured in a music video titled ‘Mashooka’, which is produced by none other than her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani.

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from’Cuttputli’, Rakul will be seen in ‘Chhatriwali’. The film, directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, tells the story of a chemistry graduate who ends up accepting the job of a quality tester for condoms as she needs money. Rakul will also be seen as a gynaecologist in her upcoming movie Doctor G.