Kartik Aaryan to Katrina: B-town celebs slay in casual wear

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebs including Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Soha Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor among others were recently spotted, dressed in comfy casual attires, at various locations in Mumbai.While some of them were snapped leaving their gyms, others got clicked departing from the city's airport. Have a look at their pictures.

Kartik Aaryan