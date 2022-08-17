Kartik Aaryan to Katrina: B-town celebs slay in casual wear

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebs including Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Soha Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor among others were recently spotted, dressed in comfy casual attires, at various locations in Mumbai.While some of them were snapped leaving their gyms, others got clicked departing from the city's airport. Have a look at their pictures.
Kartik Aaryan was spotted post-workout at a fitness studio in Juhu. He was wearing a simple printed blue T-shirt and jogger pants. The actor rounded up his look with a cap and gym gloves.
Katrina Kaif was papped at the Mumbai airport while dressed in an off-white printed sweatshirt, paired with bright red lowers. She was wearing a black face mask and big round shades.
Janhvi Kapoor was seen posing for a selfie with her fan outside a Gym in Bandra. The actor looked cute in her oversized white round-neck T-shirt.
The 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' actor was seen departing the airport along with his wife Natasha Dalal. While Varun looked dashing in his plain white shirt and dark blue jeans, Natasha exuded elegance in her black crop top paired with a black overcoat.
Shahid Kapoor and his family including brother Ishaan Khattar, wife Mira Rajput and daughter Misha, were all snapped leaving the Mumbai airport. Shahid was wearing an olive jacket and blue jeans, Ishaan donned a grey T-shirt and dark brown khaki pants. Meanwhile, Mira was dressed in a black T-shirt.
Actor Soha Ali Khan was visiting her brother Saif Ali Khan's house when she was spotted by the paparazzi. She posed for them while dressed in a polka dot printed top.
Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani was clicked leaving a pilates class in Mumbai's Santacruz area. She donned a black sports bra and red jogger pants.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android