Ananya, Devarakonda twin in all black for 'Liger' promotions

TELANGANA: Bollywood actor Ananya Pandey along with south superstar Vijay Deverakonda dropped pictures twinning in all black for her upcoming film 'Liger' promotions at Warangal.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, the 'Student Of The Year 2' treated her fans with a series of pictures of their promotional look in which she can be seen posing with her co-star Vijay.

Captioning the post, Ananya wrote, "Bujji Kanna #Warangal you were all love and love and love #Liger25thAugust.

For the promotions, the duo opted for all black traditional look.

The 'Arjun Reddy' looked handsome in a black kurta pyjama while Ananya exudes beauty in a black lehenga with a matching blouse.

Ananya accessorized her outfit with golden jhumkas that went well with her ensemble. She left her curls open and went for subtle makeup.