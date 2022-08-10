HBD Kylie Jenner: Trendsetting looks by the reality TV star

Reality-TV Star Kylie Jenner just turned 25! The youngest Kardashian- Jenner sibling is the most successful one amongst all. Kylie is the youngest daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner. Her siblings include Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. Kylie's journey started in the beauty and fashion business with a collaboration with her sister. Take a look at some of Kylie's trendsetting looks, which created immense buzz around them.
Kylie Jenner opted for this gold tin foil gown for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding. Jenner paired the gown with strappy, golden sandals, earrings of the same color, and a butterfly bag.
Kylie Jenner opted for this purple feathured fishtail gown for her Met Gala appearance in 2019. Her purple wig stole the show, and complimented the entire look.
The young billionaire attended the Vanity Fair Oscar after party with her sister Kim Kardashian, wearing a navy Ralph and Russo dress. Her sleek and straight hair-style along with minimal accessories complimented the entire look.
The white and blue combination seems to be a favourite of Kylie's. She rocked yet another pair of high-waisted straight versatile denims with a white crop top.
Kylie swears by faux leather pants that look incredibly chic. This pair of taupe-hued pants styled with a ribbed full-sleeve top was styled with a pair of neutral-tone pointy-toe pumps and a matching handbag.
