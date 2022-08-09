Tabu dazzles in Telangana’s traditional weaves

CHENNAI: Handloom industry in the Telangana state occupies a unique place in the country for its exclusive art and artifacts of handloom weavers. On National Handlooms Day, actress Tabu took to the ramp to showcase Telangana handloom textiles.

The fashion show was an ensemble comprising more than 50 sarees and garments made from the textiles that are woven in Telangana. The showstopper was Tabu, who draped a traditional gharara with a short kurta and dupatta.

In all, 26 models including 21 females and five men walked the ramp at the ‘Amogham’ event presented by award-winning textiles designer Gaurang Shah, to highlight the breadth and diversity that Telangana has to offer to the world.

The event was organised by Telangana’s Department of Handlooms and Textiles, and the Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (TSCO).

Models sashayed in vibrant Ikkats from Pochampally and Puttapaka, elegant gadwals, and lustrous fabrics from Narayanpet among other local fabrics. The cheriyal paintings done on fabrics in the form of a lehenga were an absolute classic.

The tassels using handcrafted etikoppaka toys, are specialty of the State. The richness of handwoven chiffon, khadi, and kota were also presented exquisitely. Each fabric on display was developed on the looms of Telangana, giving the weavers work for year-round production.