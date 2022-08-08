Malaika Arora dons trendy outfit for latest airport outing

Malaika was spotted coming out of the Mumbai airport as she was walking towards her car in the parking area.
She had covered her face with a grey mask due to the COVID protocols and was wearing minimal make-up.
Malaika had donned a coordinated pink and green outfit for her airport outing.
Her comfortable jogger pants and sweatshirt made the gorgeous diva look even more stylish.
Malaika had paired her look with white coloured sports shoes and had her hair tied back tightly. She waved goodbye at the paparazzi while stepping into her car.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android