'Jugjugg Jeeyo' cast snapped at Karan's residence for success party

MUMBAI: The star cast of the hit Bollywood movie 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' was recently spotted at film's producer Karan Johar's residence in Bandra for the movie's success party.
'Jugjugg Jeeyo', which was released on June 24, had crossed the Rs 100 cr mark within 10 days of hitting the silver screens. It stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Manish Paul and Prajakta Koli.
Kiara Advani, who was cast opposite Varun Dhawan in the film, looked gorgeous in a beautiful mini green blazer outfit. She tied her hair back neatly and was carrying a brown clutch.
Anil was seen in an all-black attire as he interacted with the paparazzi before entering Karan’s house.
Neetu Kapoor made a stylish entry at the success bash dressed in an all-black party look.
Maniesh Paul, who has been appreciated for his performance in the film was seen arriving at the venue while dressed in casual attire. He wore a plain black T-shirt and blue jeans.
Youtuber and actor Prajakta Koli of 'Mismatched' fame, who marked her Bollywood debut with 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' attended the bash wearing a pink sweatshirt and baggy blue jeans.
