Aamir wears Khakhi-colored short kurta with black harem pants

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Aamir Khan, who will soon be seen starring in the upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' alongside Kareena Kapoor, recently attended a special screening event of the movie, for which Manish Paul, Rajpal Yadav and several others were also present.
'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi adaptation of the popular Hollywood film The Forrest Gump. Check out the pictures from the film's screening.
Aamir was snapped seated in his car as the actor arrived at the screening of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.
The star stepped out of his car as he addressed the paps who were clicking his pictures.
His security personnel made way for him as Aamir was escorted by them towards the venue.
While posing for the clicks, he was seen dressed in a Khakhi-colored short kurta which he paired up with black harem pants.
Aamir joined his hands in a namaste as he bid goodbye to the paps before entering the venue for the screening of 'Laal Singh Chaddha', set to release on August 11.
