Akki snapped with on-screen sisters at 'Raksha Bandhan' promo event

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and members of the cast of 'Raksha Bandhan', along with the film's director Aanand L. Rai, were recently snapped in Mumbai's Filmcity for a promotional shoot.
The film is slated to release on August 11, 2022, and will face a clash with Aamir Khan's much-anticipated film 'Laal Singh Chadha'. Check out the pictures from the event.
Akshay struck a pose for the paps while dressed in a beige shirt paired with blue tattered denims. He rounded up his look with white sneakers and brown shades.
Filmmaker Aanand L Rai was seen dressed in an all-black ethnic attire consisting of a black kurta and pyjama.
Actor Sadia Khateeb, who has starred in 'Shikara' and will be playing one of Akshay's sisters, had donned a beautiful dark green Anarkali suit.
Debutant actor Sahejmeen Kaur exuded elegance while dressed in a traditional Indian red dress.
Smrithi Srikanth looked gorgeous as she posed for the snaps in her olive-coloured lehenga choli.
Deepika Khanna, who will also play Akshay's sister alongside, Sadia, Sahejmeen and Smrithi, was wearing a bright pink ethnic suit with border embroidery.
Akshay also posed with all his on-screen sisters, for the paparazzi. Apart from these actors, 'Raksha Bandhan' also stars Bhumi Pednekar in a pivotal role.
