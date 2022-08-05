Fashion

Akki snapped with on-screen sisters at 'Raksha Bandhan' promo event

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and members of the cast of 'Raksha Bandhan', along with the film's director Aanand L. Rai, were recently snapped in Mumbai's Filmcity for a promotional shoot.
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and members of the cast of 'Raksha Bandhan', along with the film's director Aanand L. Rai, were recently snapped in Mumbai's Filmcity for a promotional shoot.

The film is slated to release on August 11, 2022, and will face a clash with Aamir Khan's much-anticipated film 'Laal Singh Chadha'. Check out the pictures from the event.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay struck a pose for the paps while dressed in a beige shirt paired with blue tattered denims. He rounded up his look with white sneakers and brown shades.

Aanand L Rai

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai was seen dressed in an all-black ethnic attire consisting of a black kurta and pyjama.

Sadia Khateeb

Actor Sadia Khateeb, who has starred in 'Shikara' and will be playing one of Akshay's sisters, had donned a beautiful dark green Anarkali suit.

Sahejmeen Kaur

Debutant actor Sahejmeen Kaur exuded elegance while dressed in a traditional Indian red dress.

Smrithi Srikanth

Smrithi Srikanth looked gorgeous as she posed for the snaps in her olive-coloured lehenga choli.

Deepika Khanna

Deepika Khanna, who will also play Akshay's sister alongside, Sadia, Sahejmeen and Smrithi, was wearing a bright pink ethnic suit with border embroidery.

Akshay also posed with all his on-screen sisters, for the paparazzi. Apart from these actors, 'Raksha Bandhan' also stars Bhumi Pednekar in a pivotal role.

