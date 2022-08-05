Akki snapped with on-screen sisters at 'Raksha Bandhan' promo event

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and members of the cast of 'Raksha Bandhan', along with the film's director Aanand L. Rai, were recently snapped in Mumbai's Filmcity for a promotional shoot.

The film is slated to release on August 11, 2022, and will face a clash with Aamir Khan's much-anticipated film 'Laal Singh Chadha'. Check out the pictures from the event.

Akshay Kumar