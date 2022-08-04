SRK wears camouflage printed jacket & blue denim at airport

CHENNAI: Shah Rukh Khan was busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Dunki' alongside Taapsee Pannu in London.
Recently, the ‘Mohabbatein’ actor was snapped at Mumbai airport and made fans go crazy after his stylish airport look.
King Khan looked uber cool in his airport look.
As he was seen wearing cool as he opted for a white t-shirt that he teamed up with paired with camouflage printed long jacket and blue denim pants.
The ‘Raees’ actor accessorized his look with a pair of round black shades, a cap, and white sports shoes.
He greeted the paparazzi and the airport staff.
Apart from 'Dunki', SRK has big projects in the pipeline. He will next be seen in director Sidharth Anand's next action thriller 'Pathaan' with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, which is slated to release on January 25, 2023. He also has director Atlee's 'Jawan' with N
He was seen leaving the airport in his car.
