Vijay, Ananya spotted promoting ‘Liger’: check style statement

CHENNAI: South actor Vijay Deverakonda along with his co-star Ananya Panday was spotted promoting their upcoming sports action film ‘Liger’ in the film city. Take a look at their stylish outfits.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda was snapped in casual wear, as he struck many poses in front of the shutterbugs.

The ‘Arjun Reddy’ actor donned a beige t-shirt, with the text ‘Aag Laga Denge’ written on it, paired up with light grey jeans. He opted to wear slippers at the promotions because of his character in the film.

Actor Ananya Panday struck many poses in front of the paps in her beautiful outfit.

The ‘Khaali Peeli’ actor opted for a bright yellow body-con dress paired up with yellow heels.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh ‘Liger’ is all set to hit the theatres on August 25, 2022.