Ranveer, Deepika look elegant in Manish Malhotra's royal outfits

Ranveer, on the other hand, could be seen in a royal black sherwani with beautiful white embroidery.

In the second picture, the ‘Ram-Leela’ couple struck an adorable pose and the ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ actor can be seen looking at her wife in a ponytail.

Deepika, on the other hand, flaunts her beautiful luxury lehenga.

The third picture is a close-up, in which the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ couple could be seen giving a bold look to the camera, as the ‘Happy New Year’ actor puts her hand on her husband’s chest.

In the last picture, the couple struck a romantic pose, as they could be seen looking deep into each other’s eyes.

Soon after Ranveer and Deepika shared these pictures, fans flooded the comment section with fire and heart emoticons.

“Dreamy couple” a fan commented followed by heart and fire emoticons.

Designer Manish Malhotra dropped a bunch of red heart emoticons in the comment section.

Another fan wrote, “Best couple ever.”

Known as ‘DeepVeer’ the power couple marked their runway debut for Manish Malhotra’s Mijwan Fashion show in their stunning attires.