Cast of ‘Ek Villain Returns’ slay in style for film promotion

NEW DELHI: Bollywood stars Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutariain the lead roles are all set to hit the theatres with their upcoming flick 'Ek Villain Returns' on July 29, 2022.
The celebs were spotted at the T-Series promoting their upcoming flick.
Arjun Kapoor seemed hot as hunk, donned dark printed coloured shirt and teamed it with black jeans. In compliment to his look, he also wored black formal shoes and black glasses.
Actor Disha Patani stuns in coffee coloured sexy bodycon dress. For the footwear, she opted for grey sleek heels which in turn complimented her look.
The 'Student Of The Year 2' actor opted for a casual denim look. Tara donned denim cord set over a deep neck white blouse. She complemented her look with white boots and wored a round silver jewellery.
The film is directed by Mohit Suri, who also helmed the previous part, and is jointly produced by T-series and Balaji Telefilms.
