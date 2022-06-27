'Ek Villain Returns': First look posters out

NEW DELHI: The makers of the upcoming thriller film 'Ek Villain Returns', on Monday, unveiled the first-look posters of John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani.

In the posters, every actor can be seen in a dark and intense look, showing up their villainous avatars and holding up a yellow smiley mask, which was a part of the earlier part 'Ek Villain' as well. Sharing the first look posters, the 'Ek Villain returns' star cast captioned, "In the world of Villains, Heroes don't exist! And #EkVillain is back after 8 years. Beware #EkVillainReturns on 29th July 2022.

In all four posters, the only thing that can't go unnoticed is the mask being held by Tara.

The mask that the 'Marjaavaan' actor holds is the only one with star eyes, whereas in all other three posters the masks are with round eyes. Is this any kind of a cryptic message for the fans?