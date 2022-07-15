Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra flaunt looks in HIT screening

MUMBAI: The highly anticipated film, 'Hit: The First case' has created a stir amongst the audiences with its suspense-driven trailer. Recently, a special celebrities screening was hosted and was attended by Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra and others.

The ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ looked dapper as he aced the black outfit again.

The ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’ actor donned a shimmery green tube top that she teamed up with black trousers. She kept her hair in a sleek ponytail and opted for a bold makeup look for the screening. Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in the film.