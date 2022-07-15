Airport Diaries: Kiara Advani, Malaika Arora, Sonu Sood spotted

MUMBAI: Airport looks are something that everyone looks forward to! And, our stars often put together great airport outfits that are equal parts comfortable and stylish, which usually make for good fashion inspiration. Take a look at whose Airport style turned out to be the best this Wednesday:
Kiara Advani returned from Udaipur in a cute all-white outfit. Kiara was seen wearing a casual white Dolce Gabbana T-shirt which she paired with white shorts. Kiara added a pop of colour to her white outfit with a yellow shoulder bag.Malaika Arora
For footwear, Kiara chose to wear the latest Balenciagas. She wore the Triple X sneakers which are cost almost Rs 88,000!
Malaika Arora bumped into Pooja Hegde at the airport and the two beauties were seen sharing a warm hug before they left.
Malaika’s look was casual yet chic. She wore a printed beige co-ord loungewear to the airport. She paired the outfit with her statement oversized sunglasses and sneakers.
Pooja kept it casual too. She wore a denim jacket layered over a basic white top and black skinny pants. Pooja also carried a black Louis Vuttion Onthego MM which is worth almost Rs 2,80,000!
Sonu Sood also made a stylish appearance at the airport. He was spotted getting out of the airport with his wife and son.
Sonu Sood wore a casual black T-shirt with black denims and sunnies. His wife complimented his look by also opting for a black and denim look!
Sonu’s wife Sonali Sood wore a denim jacket over a black top and blue denims. Sonu was vacationing in Bangkok with his family.
