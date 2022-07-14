Airport Diaries: Take a look at celebrities accessories statement

MUMBAI: Celebrities’ Airport looks are something everyone looks forward to! Our stars often put together an airport outfit that is equal parts comfortable and stylish, which usually makes for good fashion inspiration. Take a look at whose Airport style turned out to be the best on Tuesday.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani never fails to impress her fans with her style statement. She was papped at the airport in an athleisure look. She donned a cropped black hoodie with white joggers.