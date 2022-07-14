Airport Diaries: Take a look at celebrities accessories statement

MUMBAI: Celebrities’ Airport looks are something everyone looks forward to! Our stars often put together an airport outfit that is equal parts comfortable and stylish, which usually makes for good fashion inspiration. Take a look at whose Airport style turned out to be the best on Tuesday.
Kiara Advani never fails to impress her fans with her style statement. She was papped at the airport in an athleisure look. She donned a cropped black hoodie with white joggers.
Kiara opted for matte makeup and a sleek ponytail. She posed for the shutterbugs before leaving for Udaipur.
Malaika Arora made a powerful style statement at the airport. She was captured on camera wearing a striped pantsuit.
She further accentuated the look by tying her hair back in a neat bun. She opted for minimal makeup and black sunnies.
Parineeti Chopra also looked chic in a pastel blue pantsuit which she wore over a basic white crop top.
She accessorized the look with sunnies and a round white Gucci Marmont mini round shoulder bag.
Divya Khosla Kumar looked fresh and sporty in a white Gucci T-shirt and black shorts.
She was seen carrying a lime green Birkin bag which is worth approximately 20 lakh rupees!
‘Mohenjodaro’ fame Pooja Hegde returned from Bangkok in style. She was seen wearing a beige co-ord track set. She carried a black Louis Vuitton tote bag and white sneakers.
