Fashion

Actress Malavika Mohanan sizzles in black sequin dress

The eyeliner, make-up and hairstyle everything was on-point for the diva to look stunning as well as sassy.
Actress Malavika MohananInstagram
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Actress Malavika Mohanan, who upped the hotness-quotient by dropping some snaps last month, has come with a bang again attracting netizens with sizzling pictures from her latest photoshoot.

Actress Malavika Mohanan
This time, the actress wore a black cut-out backless sequin-designed outfit with gold earrings.

The eyeliner, make-up and hairstyle everything was on-point for the diva to look stunning as well as sassy.

The actress sharing the pictures captioned the post, "Black Magic🖤✨” (sic)

Check out the pictures here:

In another post of hers where she looks through the camera, the caption read: "It's all in the eyes, no?" (sic)

Malavika made her debut in 2013 through a Malayalam film 'Pattam Pole'. She has appeared many in Hindi films and acted in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master with Vijay and was last seen in Karthik Naren's Maaran with Dhanush.

Her appearance in the latest Hindi music video 'Tauba' sung by Badshah and Payal Dev, has created a real sensation with her trendy dance moves and outfits that matches perfectly with the song which is still trending on YouTube at Number 17 and has garned 23 million views till today.

The actress, who is the daughter of cinematographer KU Mohanan has 'Yudhra' directed by Ravi Udyawar and films with Vijay Deverakonda and Prabhas that are still untitled.

