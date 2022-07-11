Actress Malavika Mohanan sizzles in black sequin dress

Malavika made her debut in 2013 through a Malayalam film 'Pattam Pole'. She has appeared many in Hindi films and acted in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master with Vijay and was last seen in Karthik Naren's Maaran with Dhanush.

Her appearance in the latest Hindi music video 'Tauba' sung by Badshah and Payal Dev, has created a real sensation with her trendy dance moves and outfits that matches perfectly with the song which is still trending on YouTube at Number 17 and has garned 23 million views till today.

The actress, who is the daughter of cinematographer KU Mohanan has 'Yudhra' directed by Ravi Udyawar and films with Vijay Deverakonda and Prabhas that are still untitled.