Arjun, Tara slayed in style at ‘Ek Villain Returns’ promotions

MUMBAI: The trailer of the upcoming action thriller film ‘Ek Villan Returns’ received an immense reaction from the fans and the film is all set to hit the theatres soon. Recently actors Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria were spotted in Mumbai, promoting their forthcoming film. Take a look at their outfits.

Actor Arjun Kapoor donned an all-black outfit at the promotions, twinning with the dark theme of the film.