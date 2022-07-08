Arjun, Tara slayed in style at ‘Ek Villain Returns’ promotions

MUMBAI: The trailer of the upcoming action thriller film ‘Ek Villan Returns’ received an immense reaction from the fans and the film is all set to hit the theatres soon. Recently actors Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria were spotted in Mumbai, promoting their forthcoming film. Take a look at their outfits.
Actor Arjun Kapoor donned an all-black outfit at the promotions, twinning with the dark theme of the film.
The ‘Tevar’ actor was spotted wearing a black full-sleeve hoodie and matching black jeans and shoes. He accessorized his look with yellow shades and messy long hair.
Actor Tara Sutaria was snapped in a casual look, looking drop-dead-gorgeous in her blonde curls.
The ‘Marjaavaan’ actor donned a white v-shaped crop shirt, light blue shredded denim shorts and white boots.
Both the actors posed in front of the shutterbugs in style and greeted the paparazzi with open hearts and happy faces.