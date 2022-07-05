Anushka Sharma 'vibes' in stunning black outfit; Check pics

On the work front, Anushka will be seen next in Prosit Roy's 'Chakda Xpress'.

The film is a sports biopic film based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix. Anushka will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career and she announced her comeback film with a special announcement video at the beginning of 2022.

The movie will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career and she announced her comeback film with a special announcement video at the beginning of 2022.