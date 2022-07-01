Ananya Panday looks gorgeous in recent monochrome picture

MUMBAI: 'Student of the Year 2' actor Ananya Panday shimmered in her latest monochromatic picture, looking gorgeous. "Caught in between moments," captioned Ananya on Instagram, giving the credits of the picture to Indian fashion stylist, Anaita Shroff Adajania.

The black-and-white picture revealed Ananya wearing what seemed to be a monokini, as she looked herself in the mirror. Ananya had kept her wavy hair loose while the mirror reflected a number of items kept on the table, including a phone, and a bottle. Soon after the 23-year-old shared the picture, her comment section was flooded with love and appreciation from friends, family, and fans. Ananya's mother, Bhavana Panday commented on her post with three heart emojis.

Ananya stepped into the Bollywood industry with her debut film 'Student of the Year 2' opposite Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Meanwhile, on the film front, Ananya was last seen in Shakun Batra's 'Gehraiyaan' released on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime alongside Deepika Padukone, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will now be stepping into the Telegu film industry with her latest film 'Liger', opposite actor Vijay Deverakonda.

'Liger' is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and is slated to hit the theatres on August 25 this year. Apart from 'Liger', the daughter of Chunky Panday will also feature in Arjun Varain Singh's ' Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourava and is written by Singh, along with Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. It follows the story of three friends.