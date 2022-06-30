Pooja Hegde exudes ethnic charm in pink Anarkali; Check pics

On the work front, Pooja is currently busy filming 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', alongside Salman Khan. She has also been roped in for Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' opposite Ranveer Singh.

As far as Tollywood is concerned, she will be playing the lead in Mahesh Babu next project which is currently untitled.

Pooja has also been paired opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the action film 'Jana Gana Mana'. Produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur and Vamshi Paidipally, the film is directed by Puri Jagannadh.