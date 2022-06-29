Sara Ali Khan shimmers in purple with this ethnic wear

In the second picture, she accessorized her look with small-studded golden and purple earrings, looking stunning as usual. In the third picture, the actor posed sideways not facing the camera. Sara exuded grace and confidence, donning the saree, looking no less than royalty.

Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan, has established a name for herself in the Bollywood film industry with many notable films to her name like, 'Atrangi Re', 'Love Aaj Kal', and 'Simmba'. She often shares fun and quirky videos on her social media, poking fun at her co-stars and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She also posts glimpses of her travel getaways to exotic locations as well. Meanwhile, on the film front, Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Vikrant Massey in 'Gaslight'. She has also recently finished shooting for an untitled project next to Vicky Kaushal.