Mouni Roy, Rakul Preet Singh spotted in Bandra; check outfits

To beat the mid-week blues, Mouni Roy and Rakulpreet Singh were spotted outside the restaurant.
MUMBAI: Farmers’ Café is one restaurant in Mumbai where almost every celebrity is spotted!

Right in the middle of the bustling chaos of Bandra, celebrities are often seen dining at the famous restaurant. To beat the mid-week blues, Mouni Roy and Rakulpreet Singh were spotted outside the restaurant.

Rakul looked like cotton candy on a hot summer day in a pink crop top. Rakul paired the cute top with stylish ribbed boyfriend jeans and white sneakers.

She kept her hair loose in soft wavy curls and opted for a classic Chanel Deauville Canvas tote bag.

Mouni Roy was seen in an all-black outfit. Wearing black sunnies, Mouni looked like a sight for sore eyes.

Mouni also opted for a Chanel handbag. She was seen carrying a classic Chanel mini flap bag, she kept her hair loose and went for minimal make-up.

