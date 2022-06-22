Deepika Padukone makes a style statement in Orange

MUMBAI: After reportedly falling ill while shooting ‘Project K’ in Hyderabad, Deepika Padukone made a stylish appearance at Mumbai Airport. Her fans are now relieved to see her fit and healthy!

Deepika was all smiles as she arrived back in Mumbai late last night. Known for always making the best airport appearances, Deepika made a style statement!

She went for an all-orange look. Deepika looked fresh as she paired bright orange pants with a shirt of the same colour.

Known for carrying the best bags to Airport, Deepika looked vibrant carrying her new Louis Vuitton handbag. Recently introduced as one of the Global ambassadors of the luxury brand, she also carried the brand’s suitcase.

For footwear, Deepika opted for comfy white sneakers. And, like always she was seen rocking oversized sunnies.