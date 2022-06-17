Fashion

Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan spotted; check outfits

Recently, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Kha were spotted in Mumbai. Check fashion statements.
Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan spotted; check outfits
Sara Ali Khan; Kartik AaryanANI
ANI

MUMBAI: Everyone's favourite Sara Ali Khan happily waved at the shutterbugs. She was spotted outside filmmaker Anees Bazmee's office in Mumbai.

Sara donned a sporty look. She was seen wearing lightweight t-shirt and high-waisted denim shorts, giving a funky touch with baseball cap and white sneakers. She tied her hair into a low ponytail and her eyes looked well-defined with black kohl.

Seems like Kartik Aaryan expressed gratitude to paps for heaping love on his film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

Kartik is seen wearing a white round-neck t-shirt and blue jeans. He accentuated his look with black glasses and a cool cap.

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

Mumbai
Kartik Aaryan
Anees Bazmee
Actor Sara Ali Khan
white sneakers
sporty look
lightweight t-shirt
high-waisted denim shorts
baseball cap
white round-neck t-shirt
blue jeans

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in