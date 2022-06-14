‘Shershaah’ actor spotted in Bandra; check style statement

MUMBAI: Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who is currently busy with his upcoming films, was seen outside Ramesh Taurani’s office in Bandra.

‘Shershaah’actor, Sidharth Malhotra was snapped with Ramesh Taurani. It seems like Sid is here for his next project with Taurani.

The 37-year-old actor poses in style for the paparazzi. The actor is shooting for 'Mission Majnu', a spy movie directed by Shantanu Bagchi alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He is also working on the action-thriller film, 'Yodha.' It also stars Disha Patani.

Sid opted for a white round-neck T-shirt that he paired up with a khaki shirt and denim for his meeting with the producer. He completed his look with brown formal-style shoes.

Sid never fails to impress fans with his down-to-earth attitude. He was seen with a fan taking selfies.