Shilpa Shetty & Shamita Shetty spotted in Mumbai, Check outfits
MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty is all set for her upcoming movie ‘Nikamma’. The actor hosted a special screening for her close family and friends. She was spotted outside the screening in Mumbai.

Shilpa could be seen posing with her sister Shamita Shetty and her close friend Akanksha Malhotra.

The ‘Hungama 2’ actor opted for a yellow dress that she paired with a white sling bag. For makeup, she wore bold makeup with bright lips for the screening. She completed her look with statement accessories.

For her sister's 'Nikamma' film screening. Shamita Shetty was spotted wearing a purple off-shoulder dress that she paired with a tote bag. She could be seen in a bold makeup look with pink lipstick. She opted for minimal jewellery and a watch.

Friendship goals; Shilpa Shetty with her sister and close friends Rohini Iyer and Akanksha Malhotra posed for PAPs at the 'Nikamma' screening event.

