Zareen Khan grabs eyeballs with her funky-casual airport look

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebs are expected to dress their best at all times, whether on the set of a film or at an event. However, dressed in the most casual attires possible during travelling, the Bollywood celebs still manage to rock their looks.Actor Zareen Khan was also spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday and the diva looked beautiful and stunning. Check out some of her glimpses straight from the airport.
*Wearing a white coloured tee teamed with high waist denim, the ‘Veer’ actor’s casual look was quite simple, yet she was looking very gorgeous.
*With a short haircut and pink lipstick on, Zareen was truly looking like a diva, acing the fashion game with her simple girlish looks.
*Carrying a wide smile, Zareen can be seen happily posing to the paparazzi.
*Even while waving at the paps, the ‘HouseFull 2’ actor’s staggering look just stole the show. Her comfy attire is just apt for travelling.