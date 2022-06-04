Zareen Khan grabs eyeballs with her funky-casual airport look

*Wearing a white coloured tee teamed with high waist denim, the ‘Veer’ actor’s casual look was quite simple, yet she was looking very gorgeous.

*With a short haircut and pink lipstick on, Zareen was truly looking like a diva, acing the fashion game with her simple girlish looks.

*Carrying a wide smile, Zareen can be seen happily posing to the paparazzi.

*Even while waving at the paps, the ‘HouseFull 2’ actor’s staggering look just stole the show. Her comfy attire is just apt for travelling.