Shahid Kapoor clicked in dapper avatar at Mumbai Airport

MUMBAI: The 'Kabir Singh' star, who is known for his style quotient, was seen in a dapper look when he was spotted at the Mumbai airport. Shahid is among the well-known actors of the Bollywood industry. Some of his remarkable performances include films like Jab We Met, Haider, Padmaavat, Udta Punjab, and many more.

*The 31-year-old star could be spotted sporting bandana print t-shirt along with cargo pants.

*Excitingly, Shahid's entire look reflected the different shades of smokey green.

*Shahid's easy-breezy olive green look gave a very casual yet stylish vibe.

*The 'Haider' star accessorized his look with a snapback cap and a pair of oversized sunglasses.

*Heart-throb Shahid will soon be seen in his upcoming projects 'Farzi' and 'Bloody Daddy'.

