JJ Valaya- Lenskart to bring out trendy eyewear collections

NEW DELHI: For the campaign of his all-new bridge-to-luxury brand, JJV, designer collaborates with Lenskart, an eyewear brand to bring forward trend-specific product offerings.



"For 3 wonderful decades, JJ Valaya has been a part of people's weddings and celebrations and indeed, there is no greater feeling! This year, as we celebrate our 30th year in fashion as a luxury occasion wear brand, we take a step further into our world with the launch of our all-new bridge-to-luxury brand, JJV and there couldn't be a better fit than Eyewear designed by Lenskart for our debut campaign. In keeping with the vision to keep style effortless, accessible yet bold enough to make a statement that reflects individuality, the collaboration worked beautifully", adds a representative for the House of Valaya.

Lenskart aims to tap into a trendy audience to reframe eyewear from a functional product to a form of personal expression, in keeping with its mission to transform the way people see and experience the world.



Sasha Chhetri, AVP, Marketing at Lenskart said, "We're thrilled to announce our collaboration with JJ Valaya as it is the perfect first step towards highlighting the design-first aspect of our products. Along with technology, fashion is our key focus towards providing our audience with a stylish product range, that is diverse in nature so that each person can flaunt their personality through our eyewear."