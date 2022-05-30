Model drapes newspaper-style coat, becomes Netizen's fashion icon

CHENNAI: Wisdom Kaye, who is an American model and a popular known TikTok personality known for his fashion-related videos shared pictures of his fashion outfit that features him wearing a coat made in newspaper-style matching with a yellow inner robe.
Kaye was wearing an outer coat and inner robe in black & white colour base splashed with yellow designed by Yohji Yamamoto and Haider Ackerman, matching with a Nicholas Daley shirt, Craig Green shorts, Boots by Guidi, and the gold glasses from Loewe.
Kaye sharing the pictures on Instagram shared the details about his outfit, "This is one of those looks that just fell into place. In Regards to this meticulously detailed Yohji coat, many directions could be taken, I could play with the bits of black, or the white base, but my eyes were fixated on the splashes of yellow and that's when I knew I had to involve this Haider Ackerman robe. By layering the robe under the coat and over the Nicholas Daley shirt, the yellow became more alive. It asserted its dominance while keeping harmony amongst the black and white, the perfect liaison. I tied the belt from the robe around both pieces of outerwear for volume. The Craig Green trousers and the black Guides came in support of the coat and established synchronicity throughout the look. Eyewear as usual is mandatory. The gold Loewe's which normally stand out felt at home here. Anyways if you need me I'll be completing the crossword underneath my right lapel."
One of the Netizens commented below the post, "The levels of brilliant artistry & beauty you create are UNMATCHED" with heart emojis. Another user wrote, "This is honestly one of my favourite pieces from you! Everything blends so nicely but it doesn't match TOO much, it counters and contours each shape and colour beautifully! (If that makes sense."
Who is Wisdom Kaye:
Wisdom Kaye born in Houston, Texas was already considered by Vogue as the TikTok's best-dressed guy and had an interest in fashion when he was in high school. Kaye was influenced by French fashion designer Hedi Slimane, who at the time was creative director of Yves Saint Laurent and is currently creative director of Celine. Kaye was scouted by IMG Models via their social media team and made his debut at Balmain for their S/S 2022 fashion show and has also worked with Dior, Fendi, Ralph Lauren, and Coach New York, and Revlon.
He joined TikTok, a short-form video-making platform in Jan 2020 and went viral for his take on the "Vogue Challenge" by July 2020, and also went viral for creating high-fashion outfits based on Marvel Cinematic Universe characters. He has more than 1 billion monthly active users on the platform.
In Dec 2021, he was featured on Teen Vogue's 21 Under 21 list and now has 2.2 million followers on Instagram.