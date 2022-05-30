Model drapes newspaper-style coat, becomes Netizen's fashion icon

CHENNAI: Wisdom Kaye, who is an American model and a popular known TikTok personality known for his fashion-related videos shared pictures of his fashion outfit that features him wearing a coat made in newspaper-style matching with a yellow inner robe.

Kaye was wearing an outer coat and inner robe in black & white colour base splashed with yellow designed by Yohji Yamamoto and Haider Ackerman, matching with a Nicholas Daley shirt, Craig Green shorts, Boots by Guidi, and the gold glasses from Loewe.

Kaye sharing the pictures on Instagram shared the details about his outfit, "This is one of those looks that just fell into place. In Regards to this meticulously detailed Yohji coat, many directions could be taken, I could play with the bits of black, or the white base, but my eyes were fixated on the splashes of yellow and that's when I knew I had to involve this Haider Ackerman robe. By layering the robe under the coat and over the Nicholas Daley shirt, the yellow became more alive. It asserted its dominance while keeping harmony amongst the black and white, the perfect liaison. I tied the belt from the robe around both pieces of outerwear for volume. The Craig Green trousers and the black Guides came in support of the coat and established synchronicity throughout the look. Eyewear as usual is mandatory. The gold Loewe's which normally stand out felt at home here. Anyways if you need me I'll be completing the crossword underneath my right lapel."