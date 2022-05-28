8 days 8 looks: Deepika’s drop-dead gorgeous pictures from Cannes 2022

CANNES: While the 2022 Cannes Film Festival brings world fashion divas on stage, jury member Deepika Padukone stays steps ahead of her peers, dazzling in her versatile looks to send the shutter boxes on a tizzy. The 'Padmaavat' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a string of pictures showcasing her mesmerizing 8 day looks on the red carpet for the grand premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the prestigious event.Check out Deepika's 8 stunning looks of 8 days of Cannes.

Day 1: Golden-black shimmery saree

Deepika exudes retro vibes in her 1st-day look on the red carpet. She donned a golden-black shimmery saree by none other than Sabyasachi. The 'Piku' star opted for bold make-up. Her dramatic winger eyeliner served as the major highlight of her look member. Speaking of her hair, she chose to tie them in a bun immaculately and accessorised it with a golden hairband.