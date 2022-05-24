Pooja Hedge bedazzles with comfy and stylish look at Mumbai airport

MUMBAI: Pooja Hegde has returned to India after an eventful trip to Cannes 2022. The actor was sighted on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival for the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' premiere. She was spotted at the Mumbai airport after returning from Chennai where he performed live on her hit track Arabic Kuthu from the movie 'Beast' as part of movie promotion.
Pooja Hegde was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, wearing outfit that were both comfortable and stylish.
The ‘HouseFull 4’ actor donned a casual look for the journey.
The actor wore a beige furry top and paired it with a black jeans, comphy and stylish.
She complimented her appearance with subtle makeup and black sunglasses.
Adding to it, she carried a black handbag which increased her fashion quotient.