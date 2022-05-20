Bringing back nostalgic swimsuit styles

NEW DELHI: Celebrities have a huge influence on people, for better or worse, but in the case of models like plus size Ashley Graham and Hailey Bieber, they are changing the narrative of how everybody type should enjoy the simple pleasure of living.

"Everyone must feel comfortable in their own skin, especially in any outfit they desire to wear. All bodies are bikini bodies. If fashion is working across the spectrum then that's what we call good fashion", said Nishika Bhagat, Co-founder & CEO, Ose Studios.

It's time to take out all the swimsuits and bikinis from the closet and plan your vacation for the Summer of 2022. For inspiration, here are some of the cutest swimsuits celebrities have worn despite their various body types.

Ashley Graham

As an expecting mother, the model looked chic and happy, wearing one of the best red swimsuits that showed off her baby bump.

Khloe Kardashian

The Kardashians star is giving spunky ideas for the beach day with her new sparkly swimsuit.

Emma Roberts

The actress read while sunbathing in a Solid & Striped vintage-inspired ribbed bikini set.

Gigi Hadid

The model looks stunning in every celebrity-favourite Frankies Bikinis as she collaborates on a stunning countryside-inspired swimwear collection.

Hailey Bieber

While on vacation in Hawaii, the model wore a printed tie-dye bikini. From dividing into trends to bringing back nostalgic styles, grab your style from Emporio Armani's classic swimwear collection.

Demi Moore

The actress and her daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis looked stunning as models in an Andie Swim campaign. We're obsessed with the brand's signature one-piece.