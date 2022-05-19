Cannes 2022 with Bollywood

This year, TV actress Helly Shah made her Cannes Film Festival debut. She styled a green-hued ensemble with a risque thigh-high slit perfectly for the occasion. Helly posted the glamorous photos to her Instagram account with the caption, "Thankful and Grateful Debut at Cannes couldn't have been a better one ... Thank you @lorealparis for making it the PERFECT #festivaldecannes #cannes2022 #cannes."

