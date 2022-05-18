Urvashi Rautela turns Snow White as she makes Cannes debut

CANNES: Actress Urvashi Rautela has made her red carpet debut at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival and she looked every inch a Disney princess dressed in a pristine white outfit.

Urvashi took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her stunning gown by Tony Ward Couture. The actress chose a white off-shoulder ruffle gown with a long trail.

Urvashi wrote alongside the image, which currently has over 30,000 likes on the photo-sharing website: "Cannes Film Festival 2022. Dream Debut. Thank you Universe."