Best summer nail colors for 2022

CHENNAI: The hottest month is here and its time to ditch the dark shades and accept energetic shades of smooth, elegant colors. Mojito green, delicate dim and shimmery seafoam are some of the adventurous options, but there are classic such as warm copper, splendid orange, white and grey.

Should you take your manicure to the next level? These nail ideas will assist you in doing that.

Pastel nail shades:

Pastels are never a bad idea. When you find yourself in a chill mood, consider trying this subtle colours. Not only does these shade go great with all your summer jewelry but the undertones keep your nails looking chic and clean. Irrespective of your skin tone, a pastel-toned manicure is flattering to all and is simply so versatile that it can be worn in any environment.