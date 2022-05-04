Kim Kardashian receives gift while trying Marylin's dress for Met Gala

CHENNAI: After two years of the pandemic, this year's fashion night -- Met Gala happened in full swing that had celebrities from Lady Gaga to Billie Eilish.

And of course, when you have the fashion you know we get the iconic looks from the Kardashian sisters.

Kim Kardashian, became one of the attractions at the Met Gala this year when she turned up draped in the iconic dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962.

But even before, the star turned up for the night, she got a special gift during her visit to Ripley's Believe it or not! a museum that provided the gown to her for the event.

The organization took to its official social page and shared the video that shows Kim visiting the place for a dress fitting and being presented with special git in a silver box with an actual look of Marilyn's iconic platinum hair.

"During @Kim Kardashian's Met Gala dress fitting at Ripley's Believe It or Not! HQ, our team surprised her with a silver box that contained an actual lock of Marilyn's iconic platinum hair. The Ripley's team also filled her Met Gala dressing room with a trove of Marilyn Monroe and JFK memorabilia to help inspire her look," the caption read.