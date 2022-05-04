Kim Kardashian receives gift while trying Marylin's dress for Met Gala

CHENNAI: After two years of the pandemic, this year's fashion night -- Met Gala happened in full swing that had celebrities from Lady Gaga to Billie Eilish.
And of course, when you have the fashion you know we get the iconic looks from the Kardashian sisters.
Kim Kardashian, became one of the attractions at the Met Gala this year when she turned up draped in the iconic dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962.
But even before, the star turned up for the night, she got a special gift during her visit to Ripley's Believe it or not! a museum that provided the gown to her for the event.
The organization took to its official social page and shared the video that shows Kim visiting the place for a dress fitting and being presented with special git in a silver box with an actual look of Marilyn's iconic platinum hair.
"During @Kim Kardashian's Met Gala dress fitting at Ripley's Believe It or Not! HQ, our team surprised her with a silver box that contained an actual lock of Marilyn's iconic platinum hair. The Ripley's team also filled her Met Gala dressing room with a trove of Marilyn Monroe and JFK memorabilia to help inspire her look," the caption read.
Marylin Monroe wore the iconic dress in 1982 when she famously sang "Happy Birthday" to then-American President John. F. Kennedy.
Kim Kardarshian also took to her Instagram to share more about the iconic dress that she wore.
She wrote "Met Gala - In America: An Anthology of Fashion. I am so honored to be wearing the iconic dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 to sing "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy. It is a stunning skintight gown adorned with more than 6,000 hand-sewn crystals by costumier Jean Louis. Thank you Ripley's Believe It or Not! for giving me the opportunity to debut this evocative piece of fashion history for the first time since the late Marilyn Monroe wore it. I am forever grateful for this moment." (sic)
Ripley's other post also shared about the dress and how it is stored.
They wrote, "We are seeing stars! @Kim Kardashian made fashion history tonight at the 2022 Met Gala when she became the only person besides Marilyn Monroe to ever wear the iconic "Happy Birthday" dress owned by Ripley's Believe It or Not! The multi-million-dollar dress has rarely been separated from its original dress form, let alone worn by anyone other than Monroe. Great care was taken to preserve this piece of pop culture history. With input from garment conservationists, appraisers, and archivists, the garment's condition was top priority. Believe It or Not! no alterations were to be made to the dress and Kim even changed into a replica after the red carpet. See the unbelievable gown yourself at Ripley's Believe It or Not! Hollywood is beginning Memorial Day weekend! Link in bio for tickets!" (sic)