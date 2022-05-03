Gilded Glamour: Here are the 6 top most unique looks from Met Gala 2022

The Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual display of feathers and flamboyancy returned with its new edition on Monday.
From Kim Kardashian to Shawn Mendes and Cara Delevingne, several stars of Tinsel town marked their stylish appearances at Met Gala 2022, which centres around the theme 'Gilded Glamour'.
While some play it safe, there are several celebrities who chose to go outside the box for red carpet looks.
So, let's check out the most unique Met Gala ensembles of 2022
Gigi Hadid
Feeling cold? Try recreating supermodel Gigi Hadid's Met Gala 2022 look as it involves wearing voluminous puffer coat that will definitely keep you and your surroundings warm (pun intended).
On Monday night, Gigi surprised everyone by appearing on red carpet wearing sultry red corset jumpsuit by Versace and a voluminous matching maroon cape, a creative take on the night's 'Gilded Glamour' theme.
Naomi Campbell
Diamonds are a girl's bestfriend.Seems like model Naomi Campbell also loves diamonds. She arrived at Met Gala 2022 wearing an embellished black Burberry dress accessorised with dangly earrings and a huge diamond ring. She also added matching face gems to elevate her look.
Fredrik Robertsson
Unleashing his creativity, entrepreneur and self-proclaimed fashion addict Fredrik Robertsson arrived on the red carpet in what can only be described as a sea creature-inspired look. He also bleached his hair and eyebrows. However, some people awkwardly confused Fredrik for actor Jared Leto.
Shawn Mendes
'Doctor Strange' fever has gripped singer Shawn Mendes as he appeared at Met Gala 2022 in a maroon and navy overcoat. However, fans couldn't help but compare his red carpet look to Dr. Strange's costume.
Alessandro Michele and Jared Leto
Alessandro Michele showed up with a full-on twin—in the form of Gucci designer Alessandro Michele. Both the men wore matching cream tweed tuxes embroidered with floral bouquets, worn with white shirts, red bowties, black gloves, and boots of the same shade.
Jordan Roth
Theater producer Jordan Roth's Met Gala 2022 look might scare you as he appeared on the red carpet wearing a voluminous padded coat and tulle gown. His black lipstick definitely gave him a vampire look.