Top 5 long-lasting, affordable picks for women’s perfumes in India

Body odour is a common occurrence, which is caused by the mix of bacteria and sweat on the skin. There are multiple solutions in the market as of now; however the most common solution to this is to replace it with a good smell. As good smell always reflects an individual’s personality and aura. The best way to smell good is to first ‘know your body’. Not just this, it also boosts the confidence of an individual. A good understanding of your body, along with how it reacts with different scents and your preference can make all the difference. ‘Perfume’ is the most used liquid formula used by people to emit ‘good smell’ across the globe. But with so many options in the market it becomes difficult for an individual to figure out which products work for them and which don’t. And hence, we have come up with the list of the top 5 picks for women’s perfumes in India.