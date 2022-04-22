Fashion

Tara Sutaria's colour co ord set is all you need to check

The ensemble was styled by Meagan Concessio and photographed by Sheldon Santos.
Actor Tara Sutaria
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Be it in ethnic wear or western outfits Tara Sutaria's vibrant dressing style never fails to make her fans go gaga over her looks.

The Bollywood actor was recently photographed in an ivory colour coordinated set that doesn't hit your eyesight.

She flaunted her ivory satin high-waist skirt with a thigh high-slit and paired it with a sleeveless top designed with a square neckline and a low back.

To accessorise her look, she chose big diamond tear-drop pendants with floral rings by Renu Zaveri Jewellery.

She kept her makeup and hair effortless with kohled eyes, filled-in eyebrows, a pale nude lip colour, blushed cheeks, and glossy, straight hair.

On the work front, the actress who was last seen in Tadap is gearing up for the release of Heropanti 2 with Tiger shroff and will be featured in the Ek Villain.

Summary of the outfit details

Outfit : Little Black Bow

Stylist : Meagan Concessio

Jewellery : Renu Zaveri Jewellery

Make-up : Shraddha Inder Mehta

