Facing TNERC ire, Tangedco reduces rooftop solar connection charges

CHENNAI: After the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) reprimanded TANGEDCO for overcharging consumers applying for rooftop solar connections, the utility on Tuesday announced revised charges.

The new fees for low-tension consumers are Rs 2,764 for single-phase connection, Rs 5,011 for three-phase connections, and Rs 10,720 for the LT CT three-phase connections.

This revision follows a complaint filed by K Kathirmathiyon, Secretary, Coimbatore Consumer Cause, who alleged that TANGEDCO was collecting excess charges of Rs 4,570 for single-phase and Rs 10,558 for three-phase connections from domestic consumers.

In ITS order dated May 18, Tangedco had stated that consumers applying for single and three-phase rooftop solar connections must pay a registration fee of Rs 500 plus a GST of Rs 90. The service connection charges were mentioned as Rs 1,020 for single-phase and Rs 1,535 for three-phase with 18% GST. Additionally, single-phase consumers had to pay Rs 970 for the bi-directional meter. Three-phase consumers were charged Rs 2,610.

TANGEDCO also mentioned that if the existing meter could be programmed into a bi-directional meter, which would record both the import and export of energy, then the charges collected for the bi-directional meter could be refunded to the consumer after the implementation of the solar service.

Kathirmathiyon revealed that when he had applied for a rooftop solar connection, Tangedco estimated a payment of about Rs 10,558. Shocked by the charges, he filed a complaint with the TNERC.

He also submitted a Right to Information (RTI) query, seeking details on the charges approved by the commission. “In response to my complaint and the commission’s direction, TANGEDCO has issued a circular announcing revised charges,” he stated.